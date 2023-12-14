Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Myecfo LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 325.7% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $283,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 143,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 92.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 402,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,724,000 after buying an additional 193,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

