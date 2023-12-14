Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

