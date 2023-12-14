Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 298,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,087 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

IWY stock opened at $173.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $117.31 and a 1-year high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

