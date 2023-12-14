Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $484.98 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $547.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

