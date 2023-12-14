Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $424.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.69 and a 200-day moving average of $395.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $398.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $426.37.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,190,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.32.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

