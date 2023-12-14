Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $116.29 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

