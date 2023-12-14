Wedbush Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

AAPL opened at $197.96 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.