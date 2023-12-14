Wedbush Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.82.
Apple Stock Up 1.7 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
