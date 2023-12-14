Warren Gardiner Sells 500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $121.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

