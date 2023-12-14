VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th.

VNET Group Stock Up 4.5 %

VNET Group stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. VNET Group has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $6.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in VNET Group by 749.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in VNET Group by 1,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

