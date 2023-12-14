VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 799.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 319,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

