VitalStone Financial LLC Raises Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 5.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

