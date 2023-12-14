VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 412 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 412 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $359,140,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

