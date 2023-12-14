VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,353,000 after acquiring an additional 209,529 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,244,000 after acquiring an additional 329,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,547 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $83.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

