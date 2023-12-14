VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 6,040.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter worth $121,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $58.81.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.55 million. Analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delek Logistics Partners

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.