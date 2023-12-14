VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $371.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $371.74.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.