VitalStone Financial LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average is $183.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

