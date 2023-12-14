VitalStone Financial LLC Has $72,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

