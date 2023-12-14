VitalStone Financial LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 312.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matterport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matterport by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 829,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 623,701 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Stock Up 6.7 %

MTTR opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $782.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 135.23% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,334,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

