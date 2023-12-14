VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 173 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,758,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.4% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 35,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

