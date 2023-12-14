VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.