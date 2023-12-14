VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

