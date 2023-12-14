VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DVY opened at $117.41 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.