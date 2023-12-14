VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Booking by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,424.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,035.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,960.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,433.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock worth $14,234,344 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

