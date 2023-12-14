VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $179,000 in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,587,000.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKHY opened at $47.14 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.