VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

