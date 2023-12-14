VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.