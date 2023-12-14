Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $295.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $262.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.