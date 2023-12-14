Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.19.

Visa Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of V opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $262.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,311 shares of company stock worth $17,763,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

