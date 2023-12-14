Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 124,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 396,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 22.7% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average is $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $262.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

