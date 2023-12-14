Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX opened at $809.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $763.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $766.67. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $824.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.23%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $833.26.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

