Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $574.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $576.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.