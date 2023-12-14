Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $33.09 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 303,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,093,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.18% of Steel Dynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.71. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

