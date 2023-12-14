Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $408.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $377.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $405.07 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

