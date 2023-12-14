Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $405.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.35 and a 200-day moving average of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.