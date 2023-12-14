Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Vermilion Energy worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after buying an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,703,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

