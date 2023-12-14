Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

VRNS stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

