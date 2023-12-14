Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $432.61.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

