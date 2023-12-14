Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.20. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $432.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

