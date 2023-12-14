Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

