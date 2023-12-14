US Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

US Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

