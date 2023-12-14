Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Uranium Energy traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1026845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.63 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

