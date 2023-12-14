Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $8.50

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -633.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 2,204,717 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after buying an additional 7,987,736 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,326,000 after buying an additional 1,919,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after buying an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

