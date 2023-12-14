Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) vs. American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Critical Review

American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Display shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Aires and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Aires N/A N/A N/A Universal Display 35.11% 15.57% 13.23%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Aires N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Display $616.62 million 13.90 $210.06 million $4.31 42.00

This table compares American Aires and Universal Display’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than American Aires.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Aires and Universal Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Aires 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Display 0 2 7 0 2.78

Universal Display has a consensus price target of $168.10, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Universal Display’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Display is more favorable than American Aires.

Summary

Universal Display beats American Aires on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc., a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection. The company also offers the Lifetune Zone Max that protects large space from the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting devices found in any home, office, and vehicle; and the Lifetune Go and Lifetune Zone, that protects from the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by nearby electronic devices and electromagnetic smog. American Aires Inc. was incorporated in 2012 is based in Vaughan, Canada.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; and OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products; and contract research services in the areas of chemical materials synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications, as well as engages in the intellectual property and technology licensing activities. Universal Display Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

