United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $66.80

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.80, but opened at $64.93. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 1,008,396 shares changing hands.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,274,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,839,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.