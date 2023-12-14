Ulrich Trogele Acquires 2,488 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,093.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ulrich Trogele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Ulrich Trogele purchased 5,015 shares of American Vanguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.06 million, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 255,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 250,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after buying an additional 238,046 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

