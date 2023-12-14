Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 8,004 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,588 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Arbor Realty Trust



Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

