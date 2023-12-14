Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PARA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

