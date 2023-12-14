Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 62.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Stock Up 17.9 %

Shares of SY stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. So-Young International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.96.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International ( NASDAQ:SY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $52.81 million during the quarter.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

