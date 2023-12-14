Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 181.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

