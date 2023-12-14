Tucker Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

